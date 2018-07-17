Business
NAACP lifting travel advisory against American Airlines

In this Wednesday, May 27, 2015, file photo, an American Airlines jet taxis to the gate at Miami International Airport, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP is lifting its travel advisory against American Airlines, saying improvements are being made to address worries about African-Americans being subject to discrimination or unsafe conditions while flying.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson made the announcement at the NAACP’s national convention in San Antonio, Texas. The advisory was issued in October, after incidents including an NAACP official and another civil rights activist being kicked off American flights.

Johnson says the NAACP is encouraged by American Airlines’ “commitment to improve upon their internal processes and increase inclusion across their airline.”

Airlines ,  African-Americans ,  Race and ethnicity , NAACP , Politics , San Antonio , Texas , Travel

