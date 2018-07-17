It is possible for law enforcement to use restraint

(Indianapolis, IN)–Several weeks ago I wrote about the death of Aaron Bailey, who was shot by police following their attempt to make a “routine traffic stop.” The incident started at around 1 a.m. June 29, 2017. I wrote about how Bailey suddenly drove away after he and his companion were stopped. I wrote about how his car hit a tree shortly thereafter. I wrote about how two officers approached Bailey’s car. I wrote about how, 18 seconds later, Bailey was dead from multiple gunshots.