Sen. Casey calls for more investment in opioid crisis and infrastructure

In a fairly wide-ranging Q&A with members of the local African American Chamber of Commerce’s special breakfast event, July 9, at the Rivers Club, Downtown, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the federal government needs to reprioritize its spending to address critical issues that states and municipalities simply cannot afford to deal with—including the opioid crisis, the region’s failing bridges and roads, and the recurrent flooding that has devastated multiple counties across the state.

“With respect to the opioid crisis, everybody—especially in these rural counties—thinks they are hit hardest, but the next county over is the same or worse,” he said. “I remember visiting one and they told me, ‘We can’t keep up with the bodies.’ At the local level, the response and cooperation among police, hospitals, government and community agencies has been remarkable—they just need more resources.”

He said the number of fatalities seems to be ticking down now, but this is a long-term fight.

“The latest budget did allocate $1 billion and Pennsylvania got $52 million of that,” he said. “But I’ve proposed consistent funding on the order of $7 billion a year for 10 years because we’re going to be dealing with this for 25 years at least.”

Senator Casey said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to address the country’s infrastructure deficiencies, but he delegated that fight to Congress and it was shoved aside for more partisan considerations.

“I thought he was going to build. He built hotels all over, but he deferred to the hard right,” said Sen. Casey. “We need a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, it would put a lot of people to work and address the roads bridges and water issues, and even getting high speed wi-fi and phone access to rural regions.”

Senator Casey also blamed the “hard right” for scuttling and delaying bi-partisan legislation on workforce development, prison and sentencing reform, and MWDBE promotion. He was then asked about the Supreme Court nominee the president would announce later that evening (Brett Kavanaugh was selected, July 9).

He said it didn’t matter who the president selected, and he would release a press statement a few hours later announcing that he would oppose them all—because he said the process is corrupt because the candidates have been pre-selected by conservative think tanks.

“We have hundreds of federal appellate court judges and state Supreme Court judges to choose from—even if you threw out the Democrats, there’d still be hundreds of Republicans to choose from,” said Sen. Casey.

“But we’re getting someone from a short list—and he said he would do this during his campaign— a list of 25 selected by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society. This is the radical right. It’s a corrupt process and I can’t support that.”

As for working to increase the number of small, Black-owned businesses in the booming shale gas business, Sen. Casey said he hadn’t studied it enough, though he did say he was pleased that—unlike in the first years of the boom—more local companies, and workers are involved.

