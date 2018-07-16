Ohio honors 1st documented Black pro football player

6 reads Leave a comment
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) signed the legislation designating Feb. 3 as Charles Follis Day. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Follis was born on Feb. 3, 1879, and grew up in Wooster — helping to organize the first varsity football team at his high school in 1899.
After graduation, Follis played with an amateur Wooster team and in 1904 he signed a contract with the Shelby (Ohio) Blues of the American Professional Football Association.
He sustained a career-ending injury a few years later and began playing baseball before he died from pneumonia in 1910 at age 31.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
