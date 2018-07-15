Donnie McClurkin: ‘The God that gave me everything deserves everything from me’ — Pentecostal COGIC Men’s Day

For the second consecutive year, the Council Of Christian Men of Pentecostal Temple Church Of God In Christ, 6300 East Liberty Blvd., invited world-renowned recording artist and pastor, Donnie McClurkin, to initiate the start of the church’s Men’s Day Weekend Celebration.

The two-service event, themed “I Am My Brother’s Keeper,” usually held in early fall, was moved to late June to accommodate the church’s busy itinerary. The June 22 event brought together a melting pot of parishioners from the Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.

Pastor Donnie McClurkin, a New York megachurch pastor and Pentecostal-styled preacher, initially excited those in attendance with his familiar, high-spirited praises to God for a recent healing of his eyes from a momentary episode of blindness. With that testimony being shared, he belted out the words, “Watch my God work,” and further chanted, “The God that gave me everything deserves everything from me.”

McClurkin had to calm himself and the animated crowd before he uttered a proper greeting or his Bible text, from the book of Genesis 1:26: “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion…” was the scripture quoted to begin his message. The entire congregation marveled and was impacted by the clarity McClurkin gave describing God’s distinctive character qualities, disposition and temperament, “And he (God) formed him (man) with total capacity of his brain and gave him dominion,” McClurkin said. “This world’s culture has turned our men into dysfunctional ticking time bombs afraid to express genuine emotion.”

McClurkin’s lengthy discourse on a topic rarely preached and worthy of any Biblical study class brought many of the men and women to tears as they listened with intent. The men renewed their vows of commitment to God with great emotion at the altar call that followed the message.

Everyone seemed to enjoy what appeared to be a second service, as McClurkin began to sing and direct the choir. The audience was delighted to see him play the keyboard and croon an impromptu medley of recognizable traditional church songs which, once again, got the crowd swaying.

By popular demand, the Council of Christian Men of Pentecostal Temple requested their Bishop and Pastor, Loran E. Mann, along with First Lady Barbara Mann to headline and finalize the weekend celebration on Sunday, June 24. Another powerful sermon ended the annual event on a high note.

