Red Bull Culture Clash returns to Atlanta with Zaytoven, Mija and Kenny Beat, Kranium, and Fuego {Video}

Red Bull Music Culture Clash, the live music experience celebrating sound system culture, is set to return to Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 24. The event, which drew in sold-out crowds as well as several special guests last year including Ludacris, Pusha T, Rae Sremmurd, and Jermaine Dupri, brings together some of the world’s top MCs, DJs and producers for an unforgettable night.

Based on Jamaican music battles from the 1950s, better known as sound clashes, Red Bull Music Culture Clash modernizes tradition by taking these battles to the next level. The show is comprised of four stages, each featuring a different crew repping their unique background and sound – with genres ranging from trap, which will be at the forefront of this year’s competition, to dancehall and hip-hop, to electronic, Latin and beyond. The crews then battle it out to take home the title of Red Bull Music Culture Clash champion and all of the glory that comes with it.

This year’s crews, announced below for the first time, will each bring their unique sound stylings to the stage in an effort to get the loudest response from the crowd. The participating crews include:

Zaytoven with Zaytown Global

with Mija & Kenny Beats with Don’t Think

with Kranium with Frequent Flyers

with Fuego with Fireboy Sound

The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee will be the host for the night’s festivities.

Our friends at @redbull are at it again! 4 stages, 4 crews, 1 winner! Red Bull Music Culture Clash returns August 24th- Click play to view the crews competing this year. Visit the link below to purchase tickets!https://t.co/zTSMBL3a9j pic.twitter.com/rsKUPsqvM9 — Tight Bros (@tightbros) July 12, 2018

While the format and flow of each of the four-rounds in the competition may change, the end goal always remains the same: find the crew with the heaviest sound, best tunes, most effective MC tactics and most entertaining presentation. Throughout the competition, fans will see the crews “clash,” as calling out opponents, diss records and smack talking is explicitly encouraged and entirely fair game. Each round’s winner is decided by the crowd based on a decibel reader. Last year’s winner, Popcaan’s Jamaica-repping Unruly, beat the odds and won over the crowd, leading to the loudest cheers and the crew’s victory.

To commemorate the 2018 event, Red Bull has created a limited edition can in partnership with Atlanta-born visual artist FRKO, who has risen to fame through his work with hip hop’s biggest stars, including Gucci Mane, Action Bronson, and more. The Red Bull Music Culture Clash can, which celebrates the energy of this inimitable event, is available exclusively in Atlanta for a limited time and offers consumers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Red Bull Music Culture Clash.

For those looking to attend Red Bull Music Culture Clash, tickets are now on sale for $20 here.

And there’s not need to worry if you can’t attend in person: Those outside of Atlanta can still get front row access by tuning in to a livestream here!

