Police: Charlottesville, Virginia preps for White extremists

RaShall Brackney, right, is sworn in as Charlottesville, Va., police chief by Circuit Court clerk Llezelle Dugger in the City Council chambers on Monday, June 18, 2018. Brackney formerly worked at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and was George Washington University police chief. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, say the city is preparing for a worst-case scenario for the August 12 anniversary of a deadly white supremacist rally.

The city is fighting in federal court to deny organizer Jason Kessler a permit for another “Unite the Right” rally. Police Chief RaShall Brackney said Charlottesville needs to be prepared whether or not Kessler succeeds.

The Daily Progress reports that community members and state and local officials gathered Thursday to discuss preparations.

Virginia State Police Capt. Craig Worsham said state, local and regional authorities will be operating under a single unified plan that weekend.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

