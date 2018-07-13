Metro
Home > Metro

Antwon Rose II’s 18th Birthday celebrated in Rankin, at Hawkins Village (Courier video)

7 reads
Leave a comment

Family, friends, supporters and hundreds more turned out for Antwon Rose II Community Day, which was held July 12, the day that Antwon Rose II would have turned 18 years old. It was held in Rankin, at Hawkins Village. 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Antwon Rose II’s 18th Birthday celebrated in Rankin, at Hawkins Village (Courier video)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close