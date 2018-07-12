Entertainment
‘The Rock’ joining group that champions rights for disabled

In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the “Skyscraper” premiere in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie. Now he’s jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.

Johnson, who plays a former FBI agent with a prosthetic leg in the new action thriller “Skyscraper,” is joining the Ruderman Family Foundation. The Boston-based organization is a leading voice in calling for more inclusion and opportunities for the disabled.

Foundation president Jay Ruderman says Johnson’s influence in the entertainment world will help reduce the stigma that people with disabilities face in society.

