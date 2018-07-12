Sports
Serena Williams reaches 10th Wimbledon final with 2-set win

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates defeating Germany’s Julia Gorges in their women’s singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams has reached her 10th final at Wimbledon, 30th at all Grand Slam tournaments — and first since having a baby a little more than 10 months ago.

Williams dominated much of her semifinal Thursday, beating 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany 6-2, 6-4 at Centre Court to close in on what would be an eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th major trophy overall.

Williams will face another German, 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber, on Saturday in a rematch of the 2016 final at Wimbledon. Williams won that one for a second consecutive title at the All England Club, before missing the grass-court tournament last year while pregnant.

