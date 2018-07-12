Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road Rage Incident Involving Driver Who Called Him N-Word

A Dallas Cowboys cornerback defended his road rage after a Texas prosecutor recently charged him with a felony from an incident in October.
See Also: Desmond Marrow Traumatized, Feared Police Harassment After Brutal Arrest
Marquez White said he flashed his gun in self-defense after the another driver yelled threats and threw a racial slur at him, adding that the charge was a personal attack on him and his team, according to a statement posted to the Dallas Cowboys‘ blog on Monday. The incident happened in the city of Plano, where officers arrested White on June 15. News of the arrest broke on Monday, according to KDFW-TV.
Prosecutors in Collin County charged White last month with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, ESPN reported. He was released on a $7,500 bond.
The other person, who was driving aggressively, pulled up next to White and hurled the N-word and threats, the football player said. White, a 23-year-old sixth-round pick out of Florida State University last year, flashed his gun after the other driver appeared to search his glove box for a weapon, he said.
“He (White) took his gun up and he held it up in the air straight. He never aimed it at him. Never threatened him with it. Just wanted to let him know he had a weapon to get him to back off. He never made any statement to this person,” Toby Shook, White’s attorney, stated to KDFW-TV, adding that the athlete has a Florida-issued concealed handgun license.
The other driver, however, had a different version of the incident. He alleged that White pointed the gun directly at him.
White reported the incident to the police and has cooperated with authorities, his lawyer said. To the football player, who comes from a law enforcement family, he did nothing wrong.
SEE ALSO:
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 1 of 46
2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 2 of 46
3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 3 of 46
4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 4 of 46
5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 5 of 46
6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 6 of 46
7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 7 of 46
8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 8 of 46
9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 9 of 46
10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 10 of 46
11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 11 of 46
12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 12 of 46
13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 13 of 46
14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 14 of 46
15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 15 of 46
16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 16 of 46
17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 17 of 46
18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 18 of 46
19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 19 of 46
20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 20 of 46
21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 21 of 46
22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 22 of 46
23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 23 of 46
24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 24 of 46
25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 25 of 46
26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 26 of 46
27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 27 of 46
28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 28 of 46
29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 29 of 46
30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 30 of 46
31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 31 of 46
32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 32 of 46
33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 33 of 46
34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 34 of 46
35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 35 of 46
36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 36 of 46
37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 37 of 46
38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 38 of 46
39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 39 of 46
40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 40 of 46
41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 41 of 46
42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 42 of 46
43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 43 of 46
44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 44 of 46
45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 45 of 46
46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 46 of 46
Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road Rage Incident Involving Driver Who Called Him N-Word was originally published on newsone.com