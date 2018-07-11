New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (July 11)

Diversity Certification Workshop

JULY 11—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Is My Business Certifiable, 9-10:30 a.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pgh. 15212. The interactive workshop will allow attendees to learn about the different types of diversity certification programs for Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, including DBE, WOSB, EDWOSB, VOSB, MBE, WBE, MWBE, SBA 8(a) or SBA HUBZone, and is designed to help business owners determine if they should consider diversity certification, then assist in strategizing and selecting which program might best fit. The session is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Diversity Golf Outing and Fundraiser

JULY 23—The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council will host its Youth Entrepreneurship Golf Invitational, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Fox Chapel Golf Club, 426 Fox Chapel Rd, Pittsburgh, 15238. The event provides certified MBEs and corporate representatives the opportunity to network, build relationships, and develop partnerships, and also supports the council’s activities, programs and scholarships. The event includes breakfast, golf or a clinic and seminar, cocktails and networking and an awards dinner. Registration for Sponsorship opportunities closes July 13, for participants July 19. Visit http://www.EMSDgolf.org for more information.

Communications Workshop

JULY 26—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will host a Business Communications Workshop presented by former WTAE-TV reporter Bofta Yiman, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Koppers Building, 9th Floor conference room, 436 Seventh Ave., Pittsburgh, 15219. Yiman will discuss how storytelling can be a key component in business engagement and visibility, and how creating a dynamic signature can generate leads and boost sales. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members, and includes lunch. RSVP by July 24 to 412-392-0610 or information@aaccwp.com.

Start-up Financing Workshop

AUG. 2—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Financing Your Business, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pgh. 15212. The workshop will look at various new business financing options and is presented in collaboration with PNC Foundation, the Diversity Business Resource Center, Urban Innovation21, Riverside Center for Innovation, and Colab18. Programming will be facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. The workshop is free, but

Training Event

AUG. 20—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Rockwell Hall, Rm. 505, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh. Topics include: Business Structure and Formation, Fictitious Name Registration, Employee Issues, Insurance, Government Procurement, Environmental Concerns, Financing Options, Taxation Requirements and Major Components of the Business Plan. Cost: $25, for more information, call 412-396-1633.

Financial Management Workshop

AUG. 30—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Managing the Financial Operations of your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh, 15212. Programming will be facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

