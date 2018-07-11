Meetings 7.11.18

Housing Opportunity Fund Advisory

Board Meeting

In accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 701 et seq., notice is hereby given that the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is hosting a Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) Advisory Board Meeting on Friday, July 13 at 9:00 AM at the URA’s offices located at 200 Ross Street, 13th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The HOF was created by the City of Pittsburgh to help support the development and preservation of affordable and accessible housing in the City. The 17-member advisory board was appointed to help oversee the Fund. The HOF Advisory Board Meeting is open to the public.

Jessica Smith Perry

Deputy Housing Director

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh

200 Ross Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-6575

jsmithperry@ura.org

http://www.ura.org

