Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Meetings 7.11.18

4 reads
Leave a comment

Housing Opportunity Fund Advisory
Board Meeting
In accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 701 et seq., notice is hereby given that the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is hosting a Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) Advisory Board Meeting on Friday, July 13 at 9:00 AM at the URA’s offices located at 200 Ross Street, 13th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The HOF was created by the City of Pittsburgh to help support the development and preservation of affordable and accessible housing in the City. The 17-member advisory board was appointed to help oversee the Fund. The HOF Advisory Board Meeting is open to the public.
Jessica Smith Perry
Deputy Housing Director
Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh
200 Ross Street,
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-255-6575
jsmithperry@ura.org
http://www.ura.org

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Meetings 7.11.18

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close