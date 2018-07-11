Letter to the Editor: Need for police and community face-to-face training

Dear Editor:

Following the tragic shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, politicians and community residents alike are demanding that Racial Reconciliation and Implicit Bias training be provided to law enforcement officers, in boroughs and municipalities throughout Allegheny County. I had the opportunity to help organize a recent Implicit Bias session, held a few weeks ago, in Woodland Hills, with officers and residents from Braddock, Duquesne and Rankin. This event was hosted by Black Women for Positive Change, an inter-faith, multi-cultural organization of men and women, in collaboration with community partners including Aunt Cheryl’s Café –Braddock Business Owner.

The event brought together various elements of the community that do not speak with each other often. We put a priority on Racial Reconciliation, Implicit Bias and De-Escalation at the federal and local levels over the past six years and having trying to bring groups together in Pittsburgh, and around the nation. We believe that in addition to the important and timely protests being organized by the Alliance for Police Accountability, B-PEP and countless other organizations, there must be opportunities for police and community leaders to sit down face-to-face and discuss how to achieve justice and equity in community/police relationships.

BW4PC Pittsburgh is working in partnership with Pittsburgh police officers to facilitate more training sessions about Implicit Bias, Racial Reconciliation and Procedural Justice. We want more sessions to be made available to the public and to families of victims of violence. So far, the interest and feedback from program participants has been very positive. We have found that both police officers and Pittsburgh and East Pittsburgh residents want to have the opportunity to learn from one another. We believe regular training sessions can be an effective tool to break down stereotypes and barriers of mistrust between police and the public. And, we are hopeful that Allegheny County will soon begin to offer this training to borough and municipal police departments and we are ready to help.

We believe BW4PC and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police can provide a high quality of services and continued resources because support is urgently needed in the critical area of improving communications. We need support from local politicians to assist in advocating for more training sessions that can address Racial Reconciliation, Implicit Bias and Procedural Justice problems and can help to bridge the growing gap between the police and the community. Our motto in Black Women for Positive Change is to “Change the Culture of Violence in America, and the World” and we believe these workshops can help. We hope community leaders will provide resources and support efforts to have more Police Community Training.

Diane Powell, Chair

Pittsburgh, Black Women for Positive Change

Letters to the editor for publication

The New Pittsburgh Courier welcomes all responsible viewpoints for publication. All letters should be typewritten and contain writer’s address and phone number for verification. All letters will be edited for clarity and length. Address all letters to:

Letters to the Editor, New Pittsburgh Courier, 315 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

You may fax your letter to 412-481-1360, or via e-mail to letters@newpittsburghcourier.com

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: