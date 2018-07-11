Legal Notices 7.11.18

CHANGE OF NAME

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania: No. GD-18-5407 Term, 2018 In re Petition of Leanne Elizabeth McKelvey for change of name to Leanne Elizabeth Dallaba. To all persons interested: Notice is hereby given that an order of said Court authorized the filing of said petition and fixed the 25th day of July, 2018, at 9:45 A.M., as the time and the Motions Room, City-County Building Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the place for a hearing, when and where all persons may show cause, if any they have, why said name should not be changed as prayed for. Self-represented, 2245 South Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 (412)713-4376.

REGISTRATION OF

FICTITIOUS NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an application for Registration of Fictitious Name (the “Application”) was filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations on June 25, 2018. The fictitious name is Hillvue Self Storage. The name of the person who is party to the registration is Fairfield Southpointe, L.P. The address of the principal office of the business to be carried on under the fictitious name, as well as the address of the person who is party to the registration, is 401 Washington Avenue, P.O. Box 36, Bridgeville, PA 15017. The application was filed under the Fictitious Names Act.

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

July 11, 2018

City of Pittsburgh

Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about July 27, 2018 the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will submit a request to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, to undertake projects known as ADA Compliance $40,000, Remediation of Condemned Buildings $250,000, Ramp and Public Sidewalk $300,000, Street Resurfacing $3,100,150, Slope Failure $500,000, Facility Improvements – Sport Facilities $161,250, Play Area Improvements $197,800, Facility Improvements – City Facilities $63,919, Facility Improvements – Recreation & Senior Centers $285,000, Urban Redevelopment Authority Economic Development & Housing $1,550,000, Urban Redevelopment Authority Choice Neighborhood $1,090,800, Urban Redevelopment Authority Personnel $2,000,000, for the purpose of improving infrastructure, public facilities and services for low-moderate income City of Pittsburgh residents.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by July 26, 2018, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Pittsburgh to use program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

