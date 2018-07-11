Sports
Lawyer: NFL star LeSean McCoy orchestrated assault of woman

In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-girlfriend of NFL star LeSean McCoy says the Buffalo Bills running back orchestrated an attack that left her bloody amid attempts to get her to leave his suburban Atlanta mansion.

Attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham says in a statement to news outlets that her client was physically assaulted Tuesday morning by a man who entered the home with no signs of forced entry. The man demanded specific items of jewelry that had been gifted to her from McCoy, who had requested them back on many occasions.

The Associated Press is not identifying the woman, pending further details of the attack.

An image of the ex-girlfriend’s bloodied and beaten face was shown in a social media post blaming McCoy for the assault. The football player denied the allegations Tuesday.

