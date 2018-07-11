Lawyer: NFL star LeSean McCoy orchestrated assault of woman

22 reads Leave a comment
Attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham says in a statement to news outlets that her client was physically assaulted Tuesday morning by a man who entered the home with no signs of forced entry. The man demanded specific items of jewelry that had been gifted to her from McCoy, who had requested them back on many occasions.
The Associated Press is not identifying the woman, pending further details of the attack.
McCoy and the woman have been in court over his attempts to evict her from the home.
An image of the ex-girlfriend’s bloodied and beaten face was shown in a social media post blaming McCoy for the assault. The football player denied the allegations Tuesday.
