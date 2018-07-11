Employment Opportunities 7.11.18

DV LEGAL ADVOCATE

FT, Legal Advocacy Dept. of local non-profit agency. Responsible for counseling victims of domestic violence and court accompaniment. Knowledge of domestic violence issues. Min. BS or equiv. plus one year crisis exper. Must have Act 33/34 & FBI clearances. Salary high $20’s plus exc. Benefits. Send resume, cover letter, and salary requirements by 7/13/2018 to: halereedj@wcspittsburgh.org EOE

WATER RESOURCE PLANNER

Participate in the development, implementation and administration of water resource planning and stormwater management programs. Communication, organizational, analytical and database/computer skills. Bachelor’s degree in Planning, Public Administration, Environmental Biology, Environmental Education. Details @ www.spcregion.org. Letter of interest, resume and salary history to hr@spcregion.org

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability

Employer

Municipal Manager,

Penn Hills, PA

Salary DOQ; exc. benefits. Req. MPA/related field + 10 yrs. progressive administrative experience. Reports to 5-member Mayor and Council. Strong knowledge of municipal management, budget, finances, personnel, labor contract admin.; strong communication, interpersonal, public relations, leadership, decision-making, community and business relation skills. Residency req. within 1 yr. of appt. Resume, cover letter and references to: Manager Search Committee, Municipality of Penn Hills, 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 by July 27, 2018. No telephone inquiries. Emails will not be accepted.

IT Manager

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Company is an independent, locally owned, community-supported public media organization and is home to Pittsburgh’s NPR News station, 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP, home of Pittsburgh’s Adult Alternative Music. PCBC is seeking an experienced and successful IT Manager to join its team. This is a key role in our organization and this individual will be responsible for all technology maintenance and updates. For complete job description and to apply, go to: www.wesa.fm and follow the employment link. Please no phone calls. PCBC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks diversity in its workforce.

FULL-TIME POLICE OFFICER

WEST MIFFLIN BOROUGH

Qualified persons are invited to apply to the Borough of West Mifflin Civil Service Commission to take competitive examinations to establish a Full-Time Police Officer Eligibility List.

General Requirements:

Candidates, at the time of application must: (1) Possess a diploma from an accredited high school or a graduate equivalency diploma (GED); (2) Be Act 120 Certified under the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Act (Act 120), or shall have successfully completed Act 120 Training and successfully passed the final exam, (3) Be a United States Citizen; (4) Be physically and mentally fit to perform the full duties of a police officer; (5) Be at least twenty-one (21) years of age; and (6) Possess a valid motor vehicle license and be legally eligible to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Also, (7) Candidates must have successfully completed at least sixty (60) college credits at an accredited university, or served in one of the US Military branches with at least two (2) years active duty, or four (4) years reserves with honorable discharge, or worked at least one (1) year as a full-time police officer, and/or at least three (3) years as a part-time police officer.

Residency Requirement: Applicants, if selected, must within six (6) months of the successfully completion of the probationary period obtain residency within twelve (12) air miles a border of the Borough of West Mifflin

Successful applicants must also meet all the requirements of the Borough’s Civil Service Rules and Regulations that will include a background investigation, and if selected, be required to successfully pass a physical and psychological examination.

An application form and details of the selection process may be obtained at the West Mifflin Borough Building, located at 1020 Lebanon Road, 15122, West Mifflin PA, A completed application, with a Fifty Dollar {$50.00} non-refundable application fee, must be filed by 4:00pm Monday, July 30, 2018 at the West Mifflin Borough Building.

The written test and physical agility test will be conducted at the Allegheny County Police Academy on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00AM.

An Equal Opportunity Employer

Transportation Planner

(Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission)

Assist with the development, implementation, and administration of various regional transportation programs. Degree in Planning, Public Administration or related field with a minimum of 2 years experience. Details at www.spcregion.org .

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer

Manager – Employee Relations

Port Authority is seeking a Manager – Employee Relations to be a representative in activities involved in contract interpretation and administration, grievance, discipline, and mediation/arbitration cases with employees. Provides advice to managers, employees, and Employee Relations Representatives regarding the interpretation and implementation of various laws and agreements, including Port Authority’s company policies and procedures affecting terms and conditions of employment. Oversees the administration of Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), attendance tracking and unemployment compensation. Direct activities of Employee Relations staff members and FMLA / Attendance Administrator within assigned operating locations.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Industrial Relations/Labor Relations, Human Resources Management, or related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience.

•Minimum of five (5) years experience in the area of employee/industrial relations, including a minimum of three (3) years in a unionized environment.

•Knowledge of labor and employment laws.

•Professional, effective and interpersonal communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Good organizational skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•General Human Resource experience.

•Updated knowledge of laws governing human resource functions.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

