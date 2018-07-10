Russell Simmons Denies Raping Granddaughter Of A Legendary Book Publisher

Starting late last year, women have been coming forward accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault. On November 30, 2017, a woman named Jenny Lumet made an indelible rape claim against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In January, according to TMZ, two women filed criminal complaints against Simmons. They women alleged Simmons raped them in 1983 and 1991. TMZ reported, “One of those women is Sherri Hines, who appeared on Megyn Kelly‘s show in December. She told cops Simmons raped her at his office in ’83.” The other unidentified woman claimed “Simmons raped her at his Manhattan residence after they’d gone out on a date in ’91. She was 32 at the time, and alleges he tried taking off her dress while sitting on a couch, and then pushed her down and forcibly raped her when she rejected his advances.”

Now, according to Variety.com, Alexia Norton Jones, granddaughter of book publisher W.W. Norton claims she was raped by Simmons in November of 1990. Jones claims said he invited her to see his new apartment in downtown Manhattan, “Simmons pinned her against a wall and raped her. ‘It was such a fast attack,’ she told Variety. ‘He pulled my dress up. I must have said no seven to 10 times.’” Jones, who was 31 at the time, said Simmons continued to pursue her.

Simmons issued a statement to Variety, I’m deeply saddened by this story from Alexia. At no time did she share these feelings about her first sexual encounter with me, which took place roughly 28 years ago. I have taken multiple lie detector tests that affirm I never sexually assaulted anyone. Alexia and I dated, were intimate and attended multiple events together after she alleges the incident occurred in 1990. I considered her a friend for all these years and continue to have a warm relationship with members of her family. I believe we last spoke in 2006 when she called to express her disappointment over the fact that I had not attended an event honoring her father.”

