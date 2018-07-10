Business
Restaurant worker on leave after calling 911 on Black family

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia restaurant worker is on administrative leave after calling 911 to report an African-American family who had stopped there for dinner.

The Dobson family of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, stopped at the Subway restaurant in Newnan, Georgia, one week ago after celebrating a grandmother’s birthday. They were on their way back home.

The employee called 911 and told police the family looked suspicious and was afraid they were going to rob the store. In the call, the employee said there are “eight people in a van” who were going back forth to the bathroom and possibly putting soda in water cups.

