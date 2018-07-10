5 Ways To Stop Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh

Civil rights activists urged people who normally sit on the sidelines to get involved in the movement to stop President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, from winning U.S. Senate confirmation.
See Also: What Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Means For The Future Of Black America
There’s optimism for victory in the uphill battle because the Republicans only have a slim Senate majority. “We will use every tool in our arsenal to ensure that Judge Kavanaugh is fully and properly vetted by the Senate,” Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, tweeted, offering several tips to make that happen.
1. Contact Your Senators
Whether it’s written or by phone, people can get involved by sending a clear message to the two senators who represent their state that Kavanaugh should not be a rubber stamp nominee. Contact the U.S. Capitol Switchboard, at (202) 224-3121, to facilitate phone calls.
2. Contact Republican Sens. Collins and Murkowski
Several moderate senators are the key to stopping the Kavanaugh nomination, according to USA Today. Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, is an abortion rights supporter who has been among the most outspoken lawmakers in her party against rubber stamping the president’s pick. Alaska’s GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski also supports protection of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
https://twitter.com/DisavowTrump20/status/1016490622079963138
3. Visit Senators’ District Offices
Visit senators’ district offices with several other people, Indivisible.org recommended. Prepare several questions before the visit, and politely but firmly ask to meet directly with the lawmaker.
4. Write an Op-Ed
Writing an opinion piece that appears in local publications can influence others in the community to get involved. Putting together a short piece, limited to about 750 words, and topping it with the strongest single argument are tips that Duke University offered in how to write an effective article.
5. Don’t Sit This One Out
There’s strength in numbers. Activist groups across the nation are planning rallies and other events. The National Action Network, which protested the nomination Monday night outside Trump Towers in New York City, is just one of many national organizations mobilized to stop Kavanaguh.
SEE ALSO:
Twitter Reacts To The Horror Of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh
Ex-Corrections Officer May Face Major Jail Time For Shackled Beating Of Pregnant Black Woman
Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion
Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion
1. Mothers Of The MovementSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Sybrina FultonSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Lesley McSpaddenSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Constance MalcolmSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Gwen CarrSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Samaria RiceSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Lucy McBathSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Gloria DardenSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Valerie CastileSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Judy ScottSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Maria HamiltonSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. Geneva Reed-VealSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Dorothy HolmesSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Janet CookseySource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Cynthia LaneSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Hawa BahSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Tressa SherrodSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Colette FlanaganSource:Getty 18 of 18
5 Ways To Stop Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh was originally published on newsone.com