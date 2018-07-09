Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

A California prosecutor found himself on the firing line after his racist social media posts surfaced, including one that appeared to incite violence against U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from his state.

Officials were investigating San Bernardino Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem for those and several other vile rants, as many people on Monday called for his termination, the Orange County Register reported.

“Being a loud-mouthed c#nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now …,” Selyem posted about Waters, who has stared down direct threats from other supporters of President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

Selyem, 50, has worked in the DA’s office for a dozen years. He was the lead attorney overseeing criminal gang prosecutions. A review of his Facebook and Instagram posts also revealed that he was a hardcore Trump supporter. In one instance, he wrote the following comment under a post offering free tickets to the president’s inauguration: “I love that all of you liberal f—–g p—–s are so filled with hate. Gonna be a long 8 years for you scumbags. choo choo trump.”

In another post, he turned his venom on Michelle Obama. Selyem shared a doctored image of the former first lady holding a sign that said, “Trump grabbed my penis.” His other targets included Latino immigrants and at least one victim of a police shooting.

“He literally holds the lives of citizens in his hands, and it’s just not right,” Pedro Cala, the Los Angeles accountant who helped to inform Selyem’s bosses about the posts, told the newspaper.

“A person that harbors these types of views, and feels such courage to espouse them with impunity, does not belong in the District Attorney’s office administering prejudiced and jaundiced jurisprudence,” he added.

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. The 79-year-old U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district has also been public enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism. Check out some of her greatest moments.

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot was originally published on newsone.com

