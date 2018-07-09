Peoples CEO is working to gain trust as the company vies to run Pittsburgh’s water utility

PPresident and CEO of Peoples Natural Gas Morgan O’Brien has a grand plan for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. And, in spite of skepticism from some officials and recent opposition from local activists, he wants you to trust him.

O’Brien revealed his plans publicly on Tuesday to form a public-private partnership that would take control of PWSA’s water infrastructure, allowing Peoples to replace and own water pipes, build a new water treatment plant and handle billing for customers.

And he’s tailored his plan to some of Mayor Bill Peduto’s requests for sustainability and transparency, he said, so that he can win him and other Pittsburgh officials over.

Under the banner of Peoples Water, the North Shore-based gas company wants the new public-private entity to lead the charge on replacing Pittsburgh’s lead pipes, selling customers cleaner drinking water and paying off PWSA’s $1 billion in debt.

