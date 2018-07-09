Entertainment
Drake has 7 of the Top 10 songs on Billboard Hot 100 chart

In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake’s “Scorpion,” the highly anticipated, 25-track album by pop music’s No. 1 player, was released Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake officially owns the Billboard charts, where seven of his songs currently sit in the Top 10.

All 25 tracks from Drake’s ultra-popular “Scorpion” album, released on June 29, are on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His former No. 1 hit, “Nice for What,” returns to the top of the chart, while “Nonstop” debuts at No. 2. Drake’s other songs in the Top 10 are “God’s Plan,” ″In My Feelings,” ″I’m Upset,” ″Emotionless” and “Don’t Matter to Me,” which includes previously recorded vocals from Michael Jackson.

Overall, Drake has 31 Top 10 hits, tied with Rihanna. They only trail behind The Beatles (34) and Madonna (38).

“Scorpion” sold 732,171 equivalent albums — based of album sales and streams — to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart. The album earned a record-setting 745.9 million on-demand audio streams and is his eighth No. 1 album on the chart.

