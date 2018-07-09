Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beyonce, Jay-Z to headline Africa festival honoring Mandela

2 reads
Leave a comment

This Nov. 29, 2003 file photo shows former South African President Nelson Mandela, kissing U.S. singer Beyonce Knowles, at the Nelson Mandela AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, South Africa.  (AP Photo/file)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in honor of Nelson Mandela in South Africa late this year.

The Dec. 2 concert in Johannesburg is part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, organizers announced Monday.

Others headlining the festival include Ed Sheeran, Usher, Pharrell Williams and African artists including Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Femi Kuti.

Oprah Winfrey will give a keynote address on the legacy of Mandela, who died in 2013, said the organizers. Other hosts will include Naomi Campbell and actors Forest Whitaker and Tyler Perry.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Beyonce, Jay-Z to headline Africa festival honoring Mandela

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close