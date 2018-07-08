Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room

Photo by

News
Home > News

Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room

Frank Davis has long promoted diversity.

15 reads
Leave a comment

An African-American CEO responded Sunday on social media with optimism for the future to people expressing shock and outrage that someone placed a note with a racial slur in his hotel room during the July 4th holiday.

SEE ALSO: Hotel Offers An Apology But No Ban Of Guests Who Yelled The N-Word

Frank Davis, a management consultant and founder of the Horizon Group of Companiesthanked a Twitter user for his “warm positive comments,” adding that “it shows that there is truly hope for a better tomorrow.”

“Until we address hate and bigotry at its root, continuous improvement will always teeter on the edge of oblivion, a victim of behavior that should have been vanquished long ago,” tweeted Davis, who has long promoted diversity, including a $5 million donation in March to Bucknell University to fund diversity initiatives at his alma mater.

Davis was staying with his son at the Art Ovation Hotel during their vacation in Sarasota, Florida. They discovered the note after returning to the room from breakfast and a shopping trip, reported WWSB-TV, an ABC News affiliate.

“And I went and looked at the lamp and looked at the note and was shocked. The note says, ‘You’re a ni—er,’” he recalled. Davis alerted the hotel’s general manager and the Sarasota Police Department. The police filed a report but not much more than that.

“They basically touted that it was a free speech incident and not a formal criminal matter,” the executive stated.

The hotel’s response wasn’t much better. It offered an apology and a free night, but Davis declined.

“Who knows what other kind of actions that individual who clearly knew we were there was capable of,” Davis said. “Which is why we decided to relocate and find additional lodging for the remainder of our stay.”

Art Ovation Hotel is investigating the incident and vowed to “reinforce its sensitivity training,” according to a statement from the hotel.

SEE ALSO:

You’re Fired! Company Terminated Employee Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool

On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds Light On Racism In Greece

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close