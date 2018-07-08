Metro
Home > Metro

Bethel AME Church presents ‘Fresh Annointing’

0 reads
Leave a comment

REV. DENISE WALKER, founder and director of the Bethel AME Church Senior Usher Board. On June 24, the usher board presented “Fresh Anointing,” a group of psalmists throughout the Pittsburgh area, proclaiming God’s good news. (Photos by Marlon Martin)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Bethel AME Church presents ‘Fresh Annointing’

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close