Three Rivers Youth Bridge to Hope (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos July 4)

The Nellie Leadership Awards Gala is never without a theme. In years past guests have taken the A-train, jetted off to Paris and cruised the ocean blue. This year’s Nellie Leadership Awards Gala was inspired by the view from the ballroom of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Hotel. Peggy Harris, President and CEO of Three Rivers Youth said she was inspired by the view of the Fort Pitt Bridge and the bridge reminded her of the work they do every day is building bridges. Harris said, “The bridges we build are not made of steel beams, reinforced concrete or bricks. Instead they are made of human hands, hearts and minds that we fashion around individuals facing obstacles in life too enormous to bridge on their own.”

On May 18, more than 200 joined Three Rivers Youth as they recognized the work of three amazing bridge builders: Mel and TiAnda Blount of the Mel Blount Youth Home, Marsha Ellis Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for the PNC Financial Services Group and Highmark Health. Evan Frazier, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs accepted for Highmark Health. Each received the beautiful Nellie Award uniquely created by artist Saihou Njie.

With KDKA’s Lynne Hayes Freeland as mistress of ceremonies guests enjoyed a fabulous meal, a beautiful view and unique décor. Bridges made of glass vases and flowers were the centerpiece of the room.

The Nellie Leadership Awards were presented by Peggy Harris and Chauncey Smith, Three Rivers Youth Chair, Board of Directors.

This year the Charles and Nancy Adreon Scholarship was presented to Kevin Dawkins who will attend the University of California. The Adreon Scholarship is something that Charles and Nancy have given for many years to a deserving student from Three Rivers Youth. Client reflections were presented by Jason Peterson, a Three Rivers Youth client who shared his story of how Three Rivers Youth was instrumental in his life.

This year’s honorary co-chairs were Jamy Rankin and Roseanne Wholey.

The evening ended with a wonderful dessert and dancing to the Tubby Daniels Dance Band.

