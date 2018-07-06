Genesis Executive joins Executive Leadership Council

At their 2018 Summer General Membership meeting in Seattle, the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) gathered to induct 20 new members into their exclusive ranks. Erwin Raphael, executive director and general manager at Genesis was among those pinned as a new member. The ELC is the preeminent professional organization for African American corporate executives in the country.

Raphael, a 25-year auto company veteran, is the only African American head of a major car company and has served in leadership positions at Chrysler, Toyota and Hyundai, before joining Genesis.

“Having been selected to join the ELC is a huge honor for me. The work being done by the organization’s leadership and staff is not easy but essential to the growth and ongoing presence of African Americans in corporate America,” commented Raphael.

Based in Orange County, CA, Genesis is the fastest growing luxury car company in the world. Since taking over its U.S. operations in 2016, Raphael is credited with the company’s increased sales and expanded marketing platform to include African Americans, Hispanics and women. In a recent study, JD Power recognized Genesis as the highest ranked auto brand for initial quality. Genesis’ G90 placed first in the large premium car segment.

In addition to his executive leadership role at Genesis, Raphael has also co-chaired Hyundai’s Diversity Council. He has been applauded for increasing minority dealers while at Hyundai and positioning more African Americans to assume leadership roles at Genesis.

