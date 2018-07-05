Zappala files criminal charges against officer—but community unhappy Officer Rosfeld was granted house arrest

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said numerous times he felt no pressure from the community, no pressure from protesters in his decision to criminally charge or not charge East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

“You do not shoot somebody in the back if they are not a threat to you.” STEPHEN ZAPPALA JR. Allegheny County District Attorney Share

But the video doesn’t lie. The video, which was taken by a nearby resident from above street level, and that’s been viewed millions of times nationally, clearly showed Officer Rosfeld firing three gunshots at an unarmed, fleeing Black teen that posed no threat to the officer.

“You do not shoot somebody in the back if they are not a threat to you,” Zappala said.

Thus, criminal homicide charges were indeed filed against Officer Rosfeld, which brought a sense of relief, happiness, and “guarded optimism,” in the words of Rose’s family according to family lawyer S. Lee Merritt.

“I found (Rosfeld’s) actions intentional,” Zappala said at a news conference, June 27. “He was not acting to prevent death or serious bodily injury…There was no weapon. We took a deposition and we have him on tape saying at no time was there a weapon at play.”

Zappala said the homicide charge covers first-, second- and third-degree murder, as well as voluntary and involuntary manslaughter charges. First-degree murder requires premeditation. The second degree—homicide while committing another crime—doesn’t apply.

“We have two witnesses and video that say Rose shows his (empty) hands and turns to run—neither (Rose nor the other passenger, 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester) had a weapon. So it supports a third-degree charge, and we think we should be able to argue first-degree,” he said.

In going through the Criminal Complaint and Affidavit of Probable Cause, Zappala noted that video of the drive-by shooting in North Braddock—involving the car of which Rose was a front seat passenger, and which led to Officer Rosfeld stopping the car minutes later in East Pittsburgh—clearly showed the back seat passenger wearing a dark shirt as the shooter (Hester). Rose was in the front passenger seat and wore a white shirt.

“Hester was the shooter,” he said. “By all accounts, Mr. Rose did nothing in furtherance of any crime in North Braddock.”

Zappala said he has also spoken to the FBI with regard to the U.S. Attorney’s office filing a civil rights charge against Officer Rosfeld.

Black Political Empowerment Project CEO Tim Stevens, who was among those calling for Zappala’s recusal, said he was gratified to see the charges filed.

“To me, what was said and done today is the first step toward justice for Antwon,” he said.

Protests have continued in the Pittsburgh-area, particularly surrounding a decision by Senior District Judge Regis Welsh to set a $250,000 unsecured bond for Officer Rosfeld, meaning he is not in jail—he’s at home, wearing an electronic monitor. Officer Rosfeld was not considered a “flight risk” by the judge, even though unsecured bonds are extremely rare for individuals charged with homicide. This development has caused protesters to appear at Officer Rosfeld’s Penn Hills home, demanding that his bond be revoked.

Protests with the similar message have occurred along the Tri-Boro Expressway, and on July 1 at the intersection of N. Highland and Penn avenues in East Liberty.

Area chapters of the NAACP have held special meetings, including a Town Hall meeting, June 29, to give residents a chance to voice their concerns about the charges filed, and the subsequent house arrest granted to Officer Rosfeld.

Concurrently, members of the Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition issued a statement, June 29, officially requesting that President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning revoke the house arrest granted to Officer Rosfeld by Judge Welsh.

“While we recognize that it is in the purview of District Magistrate Judge Regis Welsh to take such action, we feel that in the circumstances surrounding Officer Rosfeld’s case, the more appropriate action would be to incarcerate him until his trial. The message that the house arrest portrays to the greater Allegheny County community is that the taking of a young man’s life is not a serious enough infraction as to warrant serious, immediate repercussions,” the release said. “Based on the terrible nature and character of this offense, it is imperative that Officer Rosfeld be refused bail. The strength of the evidence as outlined to date is another factor that supports revoking the officer’s bail. Further, the safety of the community at large would be greater served by its members knowing that the defendant could not pose an additional threat to any other individuals.”

