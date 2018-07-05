Sports
Save the date: July 25—Steelers camp opens

ANTONIO BROWN

The Steelers’ 2018 training camp opens

July 25, when players will report to

Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The first

practice open to the public is 2:55 p.m.,

July 26. The first practice in pads is July 28.

