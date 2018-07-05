Save the date: July 25—Steelers camp opens

The Steelers’ 2018 training camp opens

July 25, when players will report to

Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The first

practice open to the public is 2:55 p.m.,

July 26. The first practice in pads is July 28.

The Courier will give you the best Steelers

coverage all season, with reporters and

photographers at camp,

and at all Steelers games.

