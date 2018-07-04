The invisible victims of police violence—Black mothers

Among the hundreds of protesters demanding justice for Antwon Rose Jr., Black mothers seem to be the ones hurting the most.

Moms like Brandi Fisher, president of the Alliance for Police Accountability, and Allison McLeod, founder of Building Bridges Support Group, were among the many black mothers and caregivers who have been participating in demonstrations, giving speeches and calling for accountability since the June 19 killing of Rose, a 17-year-old boy shot dead by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

I talked to a few members of a local Facebook group for Black moms about it. They shed light on how serious of a toll police brutality and violence targeting Black kids is having on them.

Many of them feel like their collective outcry for peace and outright terror of local law enforcement they’ve expressed have fallen upon deaf ears.

“No [non-person of color] will understand the fear we carry when our children are out of sight,” wrote Marcia Cutts, a 32-year-old mother of three. “It is a privilege to not fear for your child’s safety when they aren’t in your sight. It is a privilege to not fear those in power to protect you. It is a privilege to not wake up in the middle of the night and look at your children in bed and worry about them becoming a statistic.”

