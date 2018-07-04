It’s been a rough week

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—I don’t usually complain about a rough week or any rough times. My mantra is “It is through our struggles that we gain our victories.” Unfortunately, I’m having a tough time trying to count any victories during the past week.

#45 continued his ranting, blaming President Barack Obama and the Democrats for everything. He even blamed them for his horrendous policies with regard to babies being torn from the arms of their parents. To top it off, his Secretary of Homeland Security told us with a straight face that she didn’t know where the girls and the babies were located when asked about them. She showed no concern about rushing to find an answer for the distraught children and parents. We had Atty. General Jeff Sessions justify what the Administration was doing by quoting the Bible! Many of 45’s other Administration officials showed extreme confusion about how to explain what was going on and whose fault it was.

Well, I’d grown accustomed to the incompetence of #45 and his Administration, but it was taken to a new level last week. In the midst of the immigration confusion, Melania Trump wore a coat in 80+ degree weather with the words scrawled over her back saying “I really don’t care. Do U?” No one has satisfactorily explained that—especially after she’d just joined other First Ladies pretty much denouncing her husband’s actions that imprisoned babies in cages while deporting some of their parents and leaving the children at some unknown place in the United States!

Then along came the wrath of the U.S. Supreme Court via its shocking decisions that would set us back by many years. First, they approved the Muslim ban, making it impossible for some families to visit their relatives in this country. So much for family values! Then came the decision forbidding unions from collecting fees from non-members for work on their behalf. As soon as Justice Anthony Kennedy voted for those horrendous decisions, came his unexpected announcement that he was out of here as of July 31st! It was almost like he was punishing us for his ever having voted on the right side of issues such as Roe v. Wade and for his vote on LGBTQ rights. By the end of the week, we could only ask, “Whatever can happen next?”

If we’re not all out registering potential voters and educating them on the real issues such as the almost certain possibility of having laws that have made our lives better such as a woman’s right to choose, the ability of labor unions to be sufficiently funded to negotiate fair wages and benefits for all workers, people’s right to love and/or marry whomever they choose, the opportunity to practice the religion of their choice, to be kind to those seeking asylum in our country and more, then we are traitors to our nation. Our silence gives consent.

America has become a scary place, and things are getting worse. Like some Democrats have been saying lately, “We had better get ready to play hardball.” #45 has done so much damage to the image of America, that we may not be able to recover for many years. Mitch McConnell and he are trying to put together a U.S. Supreme Court that leaves us without any appeal.

It’s time for all of us to be worried; but being worried is not enough. All of us must become activists who’re ready to fight to preserve what is good about America and come up with solutions that’ll prevent people like #45 from ever being able to tear down everything we’ve ever built for the greater good.

(Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq. is National President/CEO/General Counsel for the National Congress of Black Women and host of “Wake Up and Stay Woke” on WPFW—FM Radio 89.3. 202/678-6788. http://www.nationalcongressbw.org.)

