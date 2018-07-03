Legal Notices 7-4-18

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Aquilla Hairston, deceased, Case No. 021803497 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on May 18th, 2018, a Petition was filed to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Aquilla Hairston, deceased, in the real estate located at 496 Park Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15221, and determine that fee simple title is in Ronald Hairston. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Petitioner will seek an Order adjudging that Aquilla Hairston’s title is in himself.

Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Attorney(s) Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of HYGGE with its principal office or place of busines at 1341 PARKWAY RD., PITTSBURGH, PA 15237. The name and address, including sreet and number, if any, of all entities who are parties to the registration are HUEGAH, INC., 1341 PARKWAY RD, PITTSBURGH, PA 15237

Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Attorney(s) Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for a business Corporation which has been incorporated under the provision of the Business Corporation Law of 1988. The name of he corporation is Huegah, Inc.

Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Attorney(s) Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229-1120 412-367-0446. Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of FLOE with its principal office or place of busines at 1341 PARKWAY RD., PITTSBURGH, PA 15237. The name and address, including street and number, if any, of all entities who are parties to the registration are HUEGAH, INC., 1341 PARKWAY RD, PITTSBURGH, PA 15237

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE)

PART 26 GOALS

FISCAL YEARS 2019 THROUGH 2021

The Allegheny County Airport Authority hereby announces its fiscal years 2019 through 2021 goal of 14% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) airport construction contracts. The proposed goals and rationale are available for inspection between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for 30 days from July 1, 2018 to July 30, 2018, at the office of Jenee Oliver, Business Diversity & Outreach Manager, Allegheny County Airport Authority (address listed below).

Comments on the DBE goal will be accepted for 30 days from the date of this publication and can be sent to the following:

Jenee Oliver

Business Diversity & Outreach Manager

Allegheny County Airport Authority

Pittsburgh International Airport

Landside Terminal,

4th Floor Mezzanine

P.O. Box 12370

Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370

joliver@flypittsburgh.com

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified to provide professional services for the following:

2019 – 2020 WASTEWATER FLOW MONITORING AND FLOW ISOLATION STUDY PROGRAM

CAPITAL PROJECT S447

June 2018

Interested firms shall submit six (6) hard bound paper copies and one electronic copy formatted as a PDF on a Compact Disc (CD) in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

2019 – 2020 WASTEWATER FLOW MONITORING AND FLOW ISOLATION STUDY PROGRAM

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority 3300 Preble Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one lead firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on July 20, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at http://www.alcosan.org.

Director of Regional

Conveyance

Notice of Program Availability

Allegheny County, through its Department of Economic Development, wishes to announce that applications are available for the Allegheny Housing Development Fund (AHDF) 2018 Program Year (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019). The Allegheny Housing Development Fund may provide project funds from one or more of the following sources:

1. HOME Investment Partnerships Program

2. Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

3. Affordable Housing Trust Funds (Act 137)

4. Other Funds, as available

Note that this application is required if you are proposing housing and CDBG is the sole source of funds you are requesting.

AHDF provides funding for projects that may include the following:

1. New construction of low/moderate income multi-family or senior rental housing.

2. Conversion of existing properties into low/moderate income multi-family or senior rental housing, such as old schools, warehouses, and municipal buildings.

3. Rehabilitation of vacant, existing multi-family rental housing developments for rent to low/moderate income tenants, either families or seniors.

4. New construction of single-family units (detached) or townhomes (attached) for purchase by low/moderate income buyers.

5. Rehabilitation of existing single-family or townhome units for purchase by low/moderate income buyers.

6. Projects with multiple funding sources, such as Low Income Housing Tax Credits, HUD mortgage loans or other funds from a non-County of Allegheny source.

Applicants need to complete the AHDF application whether or not state or other funds are also being pursued, and other applications may not be substituted for the AHDF application.

Projects considered for funds under this program are intended to stabilize neighborhoods whose viability have been and continue to be damaged by the economic effects of properties that have experienced or are continuing to experience disinvestment; or to locate housing in areas of opportunity that provide low/moderate income persons with improved access to transportation options and enhanced school and/or employment opportunities.

Funds awarded will be secured by a mortgage (or mortgages) placed on the property for a period of five to forty years. Funds are not provided in the form of grants. Affordability provisions run concurrently with the term of the mortgage(s).

Applicants are encouraged to identify all members of their development team in the application, such as architects, engineers, attorneys, marketers and general contractors. Team members that are not identified via this application’s procurement process will be required to be procured via the Allegheny County procurement process, including public advertisement for professional or construction contracts of $30,000 or more.

Recipients of AHDF funds will be bound by Federal, State and County regulations including, but not limited to, those related to fair housing, equal employment opportunity, prevailing wage law, relocation and property acquisition, lead-based paint, provision of opportunities to Minority-, Women- and Disadvantaged-owned business enterprises (M/W/DBE) and to Veterans Owned Small Businesses (VOSB) and Section 3 opportunities.

The majority of the funds utilized require that households with incomes of no more than 80% of the Area Median Income be served. AHDF funds should be leveraged with other development dollars secured by applicants. HOME funds for rental projects require that tenants have incomes below 60% of AMI.

To receive an application, contact Nathan Wetzel, Allegheny County Economic Development at (412) 350-3724 or by e-mail @ nathan.wetzel@county.allegheny.pa.us.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Submission of an application in no way guarantees an award of funds.

