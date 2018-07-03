Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Employment Opportunities 7-4-18

4 reads
Leave a comment

jobs-hiring-layoffs-employment-unemployment.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DV LEGAL ADVOCATE
FT, Legal Advocacy Dept. of local non-profit agency. Responsible for counseling victims of domestic violence and court accompaniment. Knowledge of domestic violence issues. Min. BS or equiv. plus one year crisis exper. Must have Act 33/34 & FBI clearances. Salary high $20’s plus exc. Benefits. Send resume, cover letter, and salary requirements by 7/13/2018 to: halereedj@wcspittsburgh.org EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Employment Opportunities 7-4-18

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close