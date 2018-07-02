Want to start an Amazon delivery business? What to know

NEW YORK (AP) _ Amazon wants you to deliver its packages for them.

The online retailer launched a new program this week that helps people in the United States start their own businesses delivering Amazon packages. The move gives Amazon another way to ship its packages to shoppers besides relying on UPS, FedEx and other package delivery services.

Amazon.com Inc. says startup costs begin at $10,000, and the businesses created under the program would operate 20 to 40 vans and employ between 40 and 100 people.

Here’s what else to know:

WHO IT’S FOR

Amazon says those with little or no logistics experience can apply. And existing package delivery businesses can sign up, too. If they are approved to join the program, Amazon says those businesses can continue to deliver packages for other companies.

HOW DOES IT WORK

Those interested first need to apply at its website, logistics.amazon.com . The company will vet applicants and figure out if they’re the right fit. There’s also three weeks of training, including a trip to Amazon headquarters in Seattle, which you’ll pay for as part of the startup costs. At the training, Amazon says you’ll learn about its shipping operations and spend time in the field with an existing delivery provider.

WHAT AMAZON PROVIDES

Amazon says it will offer support to the businesses, including discounts on insurance, technology and other services. Amazon-branded vans will be available to lease and Amazon-branded uniforms can be bought for drivers. But keep in mind that those vans can only be used to deliver Amazon packages.

WHAT TO KNOW

The new business would be responsible for hiring staff, and Amazon would be the customer, paying for the deliveries.

WHERE DO I HAVE TO BE LOCATED?

Amazon says opportunities are available near its 75 delivery stations across the country. A map is available at logistics.amazon.com./marketing/getting-started .

WILL THIS PUT MY EXISTING DELIVERY COMPANY OUT OF BUSINESS?

Probably not. There are more packages to be delivered besides the ones shipped by Amazon. And Amazon says it will continue to use other delivery companies, and that this program is just another way to meet the growing amount of packages it needs to ship.

____

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: