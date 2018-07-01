Lee Daniels And Damon Dash Squash Their Beef, But What About Mo’Nique?

Earlier this week, Damon Dash confronted Lee Daniels at a Diana Ross concert over $2 million that the filmmaker owes him. Dash gave him the money for the movies Shadowboxer and The Woodsman, both films made before Daniels blew up with 2009’s Precious. “Two million dollars, bro!” Damon Dash yelled, rightfully upset. “That’s like working capital!” See the clip below:

Guess Dame finally ran into Lee Daniels. Ouch… pic.twitter.com/5Y7azX5SvE — Jack Freeman (@_jackfreeman) June 26, 2018

The video went viral, causing Mo’Nique to speak out again about all the people who wronged her and pointing fingers at Tyler Perry. However, Daniels and Dash have now squashed their beef.

Daniels told TMZ, “When nobody in Hollywood was giving me money, after my Academy award, unprecedented with Halle Berry, nobody was giving me money. Damon’s crazy ass was crazy enough to give me money for The Woodsman and for Shadowboxer. The investment for Shadowboxer didn’t pay off. This Black man gave me money when nobody … would give me money. He did it.” He also said, “I am in the position now to get it to him, so I’m going to get it to him because I think that’s the right thing to do. It sadly took that wake-up call during Diana’s ‘Reach Out And Touch Somebody’s Hand’ for me to realize that and for me to sit with myself.”

Dash responded and wrote on Instagram, “We’re good bro. Appreciate the honesty…time to move forward let’s forget the bubble gum shit and get the money.” See the video below and Dash’s caption:

It’s good to see the two settle their feud, but does that mean there is hope for Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique? They created an iconic move with the film Precious, which won two Academy Awards, including one for Mo’Nique.

In case you forgot, Mo has been slamming Lee Daniels ever since he said in 2015 that she needs to “play ball” in Hollywood. Allegedly, Mo’Nique was originally supposed to play Cookie in Empire, but Fox was weary of her so-called reputation. Since then, it has been a war, although, Lee hasn’t commented on Mo’Nique in years. In May of 2017, Mo said on stage to Lee Daniels, Tyler and Oprah, “Y’all could suck my d*ck if I had one!”

Nonetheless, if Lee and Damon could resolve an issue worth $2 million, maybe the same could be done for Mo and Daniels? On the other hand, that could just be wishful thinking.

