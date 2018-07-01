Former Black Harvard judge on list for Supreme Court nominees

Robert Young Jr., a former Black conservative judge in Michigan who has a law degree from Harvard, is on President Trump’s list of 25 candidates that he will pick from to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Last month, Young began serving as Michigan State University’s new general counsel.

Young was a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court. He was appointed to the court by Republican Governor John Engler in 1999 and was elected in 2002. He was re-elected on November 2, 2010, to an eight-year term that would have ended on January 1, 2019. He retired from the court on April 17, 2017.

Robert Young was a 2018 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Michigan. He withdrew from the race on January 3, 2018, citing a lack of financial support.

In January 2011, he was voted chief justice by his peers. He was elected to a second two-year term as chief in January 2013 and to a third term in January 2015. He was succeeded as chief justice by Stephen Markman in January 2017.

On September 23, 2016, Young was included in a second list of individuals Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump “would consider as potential replacements for Justice Scalia at the United States Supreme Court.”