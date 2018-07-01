Sports
Drake calls out Rick Pitino in song on new album

In this Feb. 12, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart, left, and Drake coach at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto.  (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP, File)

 

Rapper Drake, a well-known Kentucky Wildcats fan, calls out former Louisville coach Rick Pitino in a song on his new record.

Drake released his latest album “Scorpion” on Friday. It contains a song titled “Sandra’s Rose,” in which Drake raps about “Louisville hush money for my young gunners, Rick Pitino, I take them to strip clubs and casinos.”

Pitino was fired by Louisville in October 2017, three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men’s basketball program was being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe.

Pitino spent 16 seasons with the Cardinals. But his tenure was tarnished by several embarrassing off-court incidents, including an escort scandal that resulted in NCAA sanctions culminating in having the Cardinals vacate 123 wins and their 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four banners.

 

