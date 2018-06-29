The Pittsburgh Club of NANBPWC Celebrates Founders’ Day (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos June 27)

The Pittsburgh Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Inc., is part of a national organization that dates to 1935. The organization is founded on the principles of service to the community and empowerment of African American women at the local, district and national level. Dr. Monica Reese said she is honored and humbled to serve as president of the Pittsburgh Club.

On May 10, at the Blakey Program Center, The Pittsburgh Club held their 2018 Founders’ Day Dinner honoring three outstanding women in the Pittsburgh Community. Lynne Hayes Freeland, a general assignment reporter known for live, late-breaking reporting for KDKA-TV News and host of “The Lynne Hayes-Freeland Show” was presented with the highest honor from NANPBWC, The Sojourner Truth Award. Deborah Holland, president of DLJ & Associates, a consulting firm providing a full range of general human resources expertise, received the Business Woman of the Year Award, while The Professional Woman of the Year Award was presented to Peggy B. Harris, President and CEO of Three Rivers Youth, where her work has been focused on sustainability and re-imagining of one of the oldest institutions in the county serving at-risk youth and families.

Two well-deserving high school seniors received scholarships. Mikaela Jessamy, a senior vocal major at Lincoln Park Performing Arts School, will attend Norfolk State University. There, she will major in Biology and minor in Psychology. Tamia Law is a graduate of Propel Andrew Street High School. Law will attend the University of New Haven in the fall.

With Terri White as mistress of ceremonies, guests enjoyed a delightful meal and multiple musical selections by Bridgette Purdue. Two new members were pinned during the dinner, Anita Edwards and White.

The dinner planning committee included: Curtistine Walker, chairperson, Monica Reese, president, Valerie Waters, Sharon Sales and Winifred Torbert. Debra Roberts, Claudia Thomas and White served on the planning committee support team.

