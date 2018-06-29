The 10th Annual SHYNE Awards—honoring Pittsburgh youth

SHYNE, or Showing How Youth Need to Excel, held their annual awards ceremony, which honors local youth ages 13-19. The Shyne Foundation’s vision is to see that all youth realize their purpose and reach their destiny. Shyne’s philosophy is that if given the proper tools, resources and modeled guidance, all youth can be successful in any and all areas of their interest or purpose, in spite of their background or current environment.

