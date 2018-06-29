Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The 10th Annual SHYNE Awards—honoring Pittsburgh youth

0 reads
Leave a comment

SHYNE, or Showing How Youth Need to Excel, held their annual awards ceremony, which honors local youth ages 13-19. The Shyne Foundation’s vision is to see that all youth realize their purpose and reach their destiny. Shyne’s philosophy is that if given the proper tools, resources and modeled guidance, all youth can be successful in any and all areas of their interest or purpose, in spite of their background or current environment.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading The 10th Annual SHYNE Awards—honoring Pittsburgh youth

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close