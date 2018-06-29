Mayor Investigating Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man Who Was Sitting On A Curb

When you are unarmed, hands in plain sight and sitting on a curb, you are clearly not a threat. Nonetheless, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania police officer still felt the need to tase a Black man even though he was in the most compliant position possible.

See Also: The Disturbing, Growing Trend of Police Fatally Shooting Suspects In The Back Without Consequence

On June 28, police claim — and we stress claim because this is their report, according to Lancaster.crimewatchpa.com — they were responding to a man with a bat going after three people. PhillyVoice.com reports, officers confronted Sean Williams, 27, as “three men were telling Williams to get away from them, police said. Mazzante told Williams repeatedly to sit down, but he refused” and “Officer Philip Bernot arrived at the scene as Williams and a woman were in a dispute over a social security card. Bernot instructed Williams to sit on the curb, and warned the man a Taser would be used if he didn’t comply.” The site continued, “Police said Bernot used the Taser because Williams refused to comply with instructions.”

However, in the video, Williams is sitting on the curb and an officer tells him to put his legs straight out. Williams puts his legs out, then pulls them back in and the officer tases him. See below:

PhillyVoice.com reports, “Williams was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness. Police said he was checked by emergency medical staff because of the use of the Taser. He was taken in for arraignment and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.”

However, after there was outrage over the video OUTRAGE FROM WHO?, Lancaster? Mayor Sorace said, “There is an investigation that has already commenced regarding the use of force in this incident, and we are in communication with other civil rights groups and other individuals to address the concerns. We’ll be continuing the investigation over the coming days.”

How incredible that a white woman can slap a child and a bite police officer and not be tased—which happened WHEN in CITY, STATE—but this man, who complied, is tased.

Also, no bat was found and the group of witnesses said Williams didn’t have one.

SEE ALSO:

Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed

Here’s Why A Black Man Quit Working For A Migrant Child Detention Center

Mayor Investigating Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man Who Was Sitting On A Curb was originally published on newsone.com