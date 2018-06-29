Brandon Mendoza named NAIOP Pittsburgh executive director

PITTSBURGH—Brandon Mendoza has been named Executive Director of NAIOP Pittsburgh, the local chapter of the national association that represents the interests of developers and owners of industrial, office, mixed-use and related commercial real estate. Mendoza succeeds Leo Castagnari, who retired from the position earlier this year. In this role, Mendoza will lead NAIOP Pittsburgh’s continued growth and advance the organization’s public policy agenda.

“We are thrilled to have Brandon joining us as he will leverage the strong foundation NAIOP Pittsburgh has established and propel us to the next level of success.” said NAIOP Pittsburgh Board President David Weisberg. “We will continue to focus on promoting economic growth in the region as a result of a strong commercial real estate community.”

“Brandon is the ideal choice to lead NAIOP’s next growth phase, emphasizing advocacy on important issues to the Development Community” said NAIOP Pittsburgh Board Vice President Don Smith. “Our industry contributes huge numbers of jobs while building new neighborhoods and homes for our region’s growing companies.”

Mendoza most recently served as Government Affairs Manager for the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, the advocacy affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. He led the chamber’s federal and local government affairs strategies. In addition to his advocacy role, Mendoza directed the chamber’s legislative events, and raised nearly $1 million in sponsorships in his tenure, while growing the events’ reputation in the community. Mendoza also brings a strong economic development track record to the position, having led the chamber’s advocacy efforts to build the incentive package for Shell Chemical’s multibillion petrochemical investment in Beaver County.

Prior to joining the chamber, Mendoza was Associate Project Manager at Duane Morris Government Strategies in Pittsburgh.

“I am excited to join a growing, vibrant association like NAIOP Pittsburgh” said incoming NAIOP Executive Director Brandon Mendoza. “I look forward to supporting the development community in building bridges with our public officials, regional partners, and our communities. NAIOP and its members are critical to supporting long-term growth in the Pittsburgh region.”

Mendoza received his Master of Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public & International Affairs (GSPIA), and his B.S. from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh’s Leadership Development Initiative XXI and was selected by The Incline as one of 18 rising political leaders shaping Pittsburgh’s tomorrow.

Brandon and his wife Jacinta reside in Zelienople with their two young sons, Miguel and Isaiah.

