Watch: Chili’s Pulled A Waffle House And Tried To Get Black Paying Customers Arrested

Add Chili’s to the growing list of restaurants, like Waffle House, where managers have either called or threatened to call the cops on Black customers for no good reason.
See Also: Chili’s Apologizes To Black Veteran After Manager Refused Meal, Questioned Service
A Chili’s in Abbeville, Louisiana is the latest restaurant on center stage in a viral video, viewed more than 250,000 times, that shows police officers confronting Black customers on June 23, WWL-TV, a CBS News affiliate, reported.
In this case, the group of about a dozen friends was quietly chatting in the parking lot after purchasing their to-go food.
The video shows the exchange with officers in the parking lot after the cops told them to leave. One of the men, clearly outraged but calm, asked if the color of their skin had anything to do with the order to clear out from the parking lot.
Officers didn’t give a reason. However, they said that the manager wanted them off of the private property and noted that “they have the right to refuse service to anybody.”
“We were racially profiled and marked as threats because we are Black,” one of the customers, Jhordi Henderson, wrote on his Facebook page, according to the news outlet.
He added: “It’s bullsh** its 2018 and we still have to deal with ignorance. You can spend your money at chili’s if you want, but my black a** works too hard to give chili’s another dollar after being treated the way I was.”
Chili’s reached out to the Black customers to discuss the incident. But the group declined the offer, the restaurant chain said in a statement, adding that the restaurant “regrets” the experience.
SEE ALSO:
Joe Jackson Quotes: 10 Unforgettable Things Michael And Janet’s Dad Said About His Children, Discipline And More
Racist Neighbor Who Hung Noose Outside Black Man’s Home Avoids Hate Crime, For Now
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks24 of 24
Watch: Chili’s Pulled A Waffle House And Tried To Get Black Paying Customers Arrested was originally published on newsone.com