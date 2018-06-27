Who is East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld?

To say that East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld has gone into hiding is putting it mildly.

Following the Tuesday, June 19 shooting death of Antwon Rose II by an East Pittsburgh police officer, officials with both the East Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police departments delayed on releasing the name of the officer who fired the fatal shots.

It wasn’t until Thursday afternoon, June 21, when a joint statement from East Pittsburgh’s mayor, council and police was released, along with Allegheny County police naming Officer Rosfeld as the officer involved in the shooting.

“We are profoundly saddened by the death of Antwon Rose,” the release said. “This is a tragic loss for his family and friends as well as for our community as a whole. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rose’s family and friends, the residents of East Pittsburgh and all those affected by this tragedy.

“This is a very stressful time for our community. We are seeking truth and answers but the process takes time. We hope that everyone can respect this process. We will get through this together as a community.

“We have confidence in the Allegheny County Police and District Attorney’s Office and we will be transparent with any and all information that they need during the investigation.”

WPXI-TV (Channel 11) reported on June 25 that a photo circulating the Internet of Officer Rosfeld was confirmed to be authentic by NBC News. But aside from the photo, which has also been used by the New Pittsburgh Courier, Officer Rosfeld has not spoken publicly about the situation on camera, nor has he issued a public statement. WTAE-TV (Channel 4) reported that reporter Marcie Cipriani spoke to Officer Rosfeld “in person” on June 21, with the officer saying that “he and his family are trying to deal with what happened.” Officer Rosfeld called the situation “a difficult time for them,” according to WTAE-TV. Rosfeld did not grant WTAE-TV an on-camera interview.

Officer Rosfeld had been sworn in as an official East Pittsburgh police officer just hours before he pulled over a silver Chevrolet Cruze on Grandview Avenue, with three males inside, one of which was Rose. In the video of the shooting which originally was posted on Facebook, another East Pittsburgh police vehicle is seen approaching the scene at Grandview Avenue seconds before Officer Rosfeld fired three shots at Rose.

The Pitt News reported that Officer Rosenfeld was employed as a University of Pittsburgh police officer from Oct. 10, 2012 to Jan. 18, 2018. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that due to discrepancies the university found between Officer Rosenfeld’s sworn statement and evidence in a December 2017 arrest, Officer Rosenfeld exited his position.

Officer Rosfeld is currently on unpaid leave. He is represented by attorney Patrick Thomassey, who has yet to comment publicly as well.

Officer Rosfeld has also worked for the Harmar and Oakmont police departments.

