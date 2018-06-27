Classifieds
Meetings 6-27-18

MEETING
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting for June on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor, Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

