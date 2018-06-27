Meek Mill’s Hateful Judge Is Everything That Is Wrong With The Criminal Justice System

When you think of unjust people who uphold a corrupt criminal justice system, Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley should be the first person who comes to mind. After all, she just decided Tuesday that she will not grant Meek Mill a new trial.

“After an in-depth review of the record, court history, notes of testimony, and evidence submitted at the evidentiary hearing, this court hereby denies defendant’s petition for PCRA relief as defendant failed to meet his burden of proof,” she wrote in a shocking ruling that was particularly disturbing considering Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner repeatedly said the rapper deserved a new trial.

Meek’s arresting officer, Reginald V. Graham, was on “a list of police officers with credibility questions,” according to Krasner’s office. “A different Philadelphia judge has granted new trials in at least three other cases involving the officer’s testimony,” Time.com reported.

Regardless of the facts, it appeared that Brinkley had a personal vendetta against Meek Mill and was using her power as a judge to bully the rapper.

To refresh your memory, on November 6, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017 and reckless endangerment for riding in dirt bike in New York City in August. The 31-year-old rapper has been on probation since he was 21 years old after he was convicted on gun and drug charges. Judge Brinkley has been overseeing Meek’s case for several years.

Earlier this month, Meek’s attorneys filed a request to have Brinkley removed, but it was denied.

“Mill’s lawyers argued that Brinkley has made inappropriate comments about Mill in and out of court, acting more like a prosecutor than an impartial jurist,” NBC News reported. “They claimed Brinkley violated judicial ethics rules by hiring a lawyer to publicly defend her against accusations of bias, and faulted the judge for her insistence on holding a hearing on Mill’s petition for a new trial even though prosecutors had agreed to it. The lawyers said that’s unheard of in Philadelphia.”

Brinkley could simply recuse herself from the case, but instead she hired a lawyer because she claimed Meek was defaming her. Allegedly, she extorted Meek for personal favors — she reportedly wanted him to create a song in her honor and when he declined, he received a harsher sentence. In April, when Meek was still in jail, his mother made a plea to Brinkley.

“I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years,” she cried. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Does she have a mother?”

The kind of person who does this is someone who is protected by the criminal justice system.

How many other people has Brinkley bullied in the Philadelphia courts? How many other people has she witnessed be bullied in the Philadelphia courts and hasn’t said a word? How many other people who aren’t as famous and rich as Meek are being destroyed by Brinkley? This is a dangerous, heartless woman with a gavel.

Mill served five months in prison before the state Supreme Court ordered his release. It wasn’t immediately clear how or of this ruling will affect his freedom.

