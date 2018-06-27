Letter to the Editor: Make a call for justice

Dear Editor:

This past week, we, along with all our constituents and much of America, watched a video of Officer Michael Rosfeld of the East Pittsburgh Police, shoot Antwon Rose, a 17-year-old, unarmed Black boy, three times in the back while running away from a traffic stop. And right before our eyes, tragically, Mr. Rose’s life was gone.

In the days since we have all wrestled with how to process another death at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve us. We are hurting, and our community is hurting. The pain and trauma we all feel may not leave our souls any time soon. But, the healing process can only begin when Antwon, his family, and the community get justice.

The PBEOC believes the District Attorney’s office should immediately bring charges against Officer Rosfeld. Officer Michael Rosfeld took the judicial system into his own hands when he ended Antwon’s life. A fair and impartial jury, representative of the community, now deserves an opportunity to assess Officer Rosfeld’s actions and deliver a verdict.

Respectfully yours,

The Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition and other Black elected legislative officials from the region—State Rep. Jake Wheatley Jr., State Rep. Ed Gainey, State Rep. Austin Davis, County Councilman DeWitt Walton, and City Councilmembers Rev. Ricky Burgess and R. Daniel Lavelle.

