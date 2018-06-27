Legal Notices 6-27-18

LEGAL NOTICE

OPENING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective at the start of the business day Monday, July 2, 2018, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be opening the Waiting List for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites:

•Ohioview Towers (Efficiencies) 250 Jefferson Drive, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

•Pleasant Ridge Apartments (2 Bedrooms) 251 Jefferson Drive, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 (3 months only)

ALL APPLICANTS INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR ALL LOW INCOME PUBLIC HOUSING SITES CAN APPLY AT:

•Apply online http://www.achsng.com through WEBAPP from a mobile device (compatible with most) or from a computer workstation

•Apply online through WEBAPP – visit our Central Office location and use our computer workstation: 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or any one of our property site kiosks.

• New applications are also available upon request by calling the leasing agent at 412-402-2641 or any Allegheny County Housing property sites.

CLOSING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective Monday, July 2, 2018, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be closing the Waiting Lists for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites:

•Caldwell Station (2 Bedrooms) 314 Commerce Street, Wilmerding, PA 15148

•Scattered Sites (2,3,4 Bedrooms) 511 Groveton Drive, Coraopolis, PA 15108

•Carnegie Apartments (1 Bedrooms) 514 Lydia Drive, Carnegie, PA 15106

• Dumplin Hall (1 Bedrooms) 502 Hay Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221

•Groveton Village (1, 2, 3, 4 Bedrooms ) 511 Groveton Drive, Coraopolis, PA 15108

•Homestead Housing Partnership Building B (1 Bedroom) 481 East Eighth Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120

•Hawkins Village (1 Bedroom) 500 Kenmawr Avenue, Rankin, PA 15104

Effective Tuesday, October 2, 2018, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be closing the Waiting List for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites:

•Pleasant Ridge Apartments (2 Bedrooms) 251 Jefferson Drive, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Applications for these waiting lists will not be accepted after the closing date.

Notice will be given in this publication when the Authority determines to re-open the Waiting Lists for these sites.

Frank Aggazio,

Executive Director

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

625 Stanwix St., 12th Fl.,

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Aquilla Hairston, deceased, Case No. 021803497 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on May 18th, 2018, a Petition was filed to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Aquilla Hairston, deceased, in the real estate located at 496 Park Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15221, and determine that fee simple title is in Ronald Hairston. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Petitioner will seek an Order adjudging that Aquilla Hairston’s title is in himself.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

Pre-Qualification Testing for Contract No. 1692

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is issuing an invitation to Polymer Manufacturers interested in participating in Pre-Qualification Testing for Contract No. 1692, Furnishing and Delivering Polymer for Centrifuge Dewatering System. Bid documents for Contract No. 1692 will be issued by invitation only to those manufacturers who successfully complete the Pre-Qualification Testing. The successful bidder for Contract No. 1692 shall be awarded a one-year polymer supply contract.

Pre-Qualification Testing shall take place in ALCOSAN’s Laboratory facilities at 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 only during the period of June 25, 2018 through July 6, 2018. Polymer Manufacturers interested in participating in this Pre-Qualification Testing shall submit a letter of intent to participate to Elizabeth A. Joyce, Project Engineer II, by e-mail at elizabeth.joyce@alcosan.org or by fax at (412) 734-8716 no later than 4:30 P.M. EST on July 2, 2018.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Polymer Pre-Qualification and Evaluation document is available upon request at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To request a copy of this document, or for any questions regarding the Pre-Qualification documents or testing requirements, please contact Elizabeth A. Joyce at elizabeth.joyce@alcosan.org, by phone (412) 734 8719, or by fax to (412) 734-8716.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

David W. Borneman, P.E.

Director, Engineering and Construction

