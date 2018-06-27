Employment Opportunities 6-27-18

Research Engineer

The University of Pittsburgh seeks Research Engineer to work in Biodynamics Laboratory of Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. Collect, process & analyze data; integrate hardware & software into laboratory; troubleshoot equipment & software; & disseminate scientific findings. Apply at Pittsource.com, #0133726. The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled.

Corporate Engagement Associate

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Office

Seeking a high-energy individual who will support fundraising efforts of United Way’s Workplace Fundraising team, part of the larger Donor Relations team and currently comprised of five full-time fundraising professionals. In this role, the individual will assist in raising nearly $25 million from hundreds of top local companies, and will be able to experience first-hand the strategies developed and utilized in large-scale corporate fundraising. This position will play a critical role in the overall success of the fundraising team – including organizing and facilitating fundraising events, assembling and analyzing key donor data, ensuring corporate contacts have the necessary tools to fundraise internally, and supporting the Workplace Fundraising team as necessary. This entry-level position is well suited for an individual interested in deepening their development experience, or an experienced professional interested in a collaborative, team-based role.

This individual should be able to display an exemplary degree of customer service and must have reliable transportation.

Bachelor’s degree preferred. One to two years of experience in fundraising or development preferred.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

SENIOR QUANTITATIVE

ANALYTICS AND MODEL DEVELOPMENT ANALYST

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Senior Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Analyst in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to be responsible for: (i) independently audit the model development work done by PNC’s first line of defense for conceptual soundness and compliance with regulations across a wide spectrum such as credit risk, market risk and stress testing; (ii) independently audit the model validation work done by PNC’s second line of defense to ensure that it is providing an effective challenge to the first line of defense across a wide spectrum such as credit risk, market risk and stress testing; (iii) challenge management for any unacceptable risks in existing models and related risk management practices; and (iv) review the robustness and sufficiency of work done by management to resolve regulatory concerns.

Master’s degree in Finance, Management, Economics or Statistics and one year of experience in a position in the financial industry performing financial modeling is required. Experience must include: (i) stress testing, including PPNR, model development, enhancement, documentation, performance tracking, and execution experience for multiple lines of businesses of financial products; (ii) compliance experience for at least two of the following regulatory requirements: Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Research (CCAR), Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) stress testing, and Liquidity Test and Resolution Plan; (iii) one year of experience with the use of at least one of the following: SAS, Eviews, Essbase and Teradata; (iv) experience interacting with model risk management, including model documentation maintenance, model validation issue remediation and EUC model control compliance; (v) experience with Regulatory Matters Requiring Attention (MRAs) resolution; and (vi) financial statement projection work experience.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at http://www.pnc.com using keyword 295477BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

South Fayette Twp.

School District

Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education

Complete job description is available at:

www.southfayette.org

South Fayette Twp.

School District

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

Deadline: July 3, 2018, or until position is filled

EOE

