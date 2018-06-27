Elected officials call video of shooting ‘disturbing’ — Peduto wants ‘trial by jury’

Even before the video of East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld fatally shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose II in the back, June 19, went viral, public officials responded with outpourings of sympathy and calls for a thorough and transparent investigation.

But by the time of Rose’s funeral six days later—and after daily protests had shut down parts of East Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg, Homestead and Pittsburgh—many of the same officials were calling for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. to immediately charge Officer Rosfeld, or to recuse himself from the investigation due to conflict of interest.

The first official reaction to the shooting came from the public official who was farthest away—Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who was attending a global warming conference in Canada.

Peduto’s response on Twitter to a tweet by social activist Shaun King was: “It wasn’t in Pittsburgh. It was in the suburbs of East Pittsburgh. Not part of the city. Not Pittsburgh Police. Not Pittsburgh. Please clarify.”

After loads of backlash, Mayor Peduto apologized the next day, again on Twitter: “Last night I tweeted about the tragedy in East Pittsburgh. I was wrong. In an attempt to clarify, I made a tragic event worse. To the family and friends of Antwon Rose, I apologize for any additional grief I may have caused.”

He also linked his official statement: “Any loss of life is tragic, and especially the loss of life of a child. This is a devastating situation and I am saddened for Antwon Rose and his family. While Tuesday’s shooting was not within the city’s official borders it impacts all of us in the Pittsburgh region, and particularly those in the African American community. In my reactions to the incident I should have acknowledged that these shootings affect all of us, no matter where we live, and for that I am sorry.”

By June 21, several more local, county and state political leaders expressed their condolences, including U.S. Senator Bob Casey: I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Antwon Rose. I grieve with them, and the communities of East Pittsburgh and the Woodland Hills School District. I am disturbed by what I saw on the video, and I have numerous questions about exactly what happened and why. A thorough investigation is necessary. Antwon’s family has a right to answers.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald released nearly identical statements, both extending their sympathies, both saying they would commit the resources to ensure “justice and a fair investigation,” and both calling the video of the shooting “disturbing.”

Democratic State Reps. Austin Davis, Ed Gainey, and Jake Wheatley recorded a video message in front of the state capitol expressing their sympathy and condolences for the Rose family. They also released a press statement in the same vein with outgoing Rep. Paul Costa, who represents East Pittsburgh, again calling for a complete and transparent investigation.

But those calls were augmented to include Zappala turning over control of the investigation to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, after both Black Political Empowerment Project Chairman and CEO Tim Stevens and Alliance for Police Accountability President Brandi Fisher called for his removal from the investigation.

Stevens, at a June 21 press conference, said Zappala cannot be impartial when investigating local police.

“We are aware of the difficulty a local district attorney has in investigating and prosecuting a law enforcement officer when he or she must depend on local police on a regular basis to prosecute offenders—we view this as a conflict of interest,” he said.

Fisher was less subdued. At a protest in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse later that day that drew more than 300 people, she noted that Zappala did not prosecute the Pittsburgh officers who beat student Jordan Miles, nor did he charge Port Authority Officer Brian O’Malley after he shot Bruce Kelley Jr. 10 times. Fisher called not just for Zappala’s recusal, but his removal.

“Get this evil, racist man out of office,” she said. “He has to be gone!”

1Hood Media co-founder Jasiri X echoed Fisher. “He didn’t charge the officer who shot Leon Ford, either,” he said. “This is the referendum on Stephen Zappala.”

On June 25, Davis, Gainey, Wheatley and their fellow members of the Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition; City Councilmen Ricky Burgess and R. Daniel Lavelle, and County Councilman DeWitt Walton, called for Zappala to charge Officer Rosfeld.

“Officer Michael Rosfeld took the judicial system into his own hands when he ended Antwon’s life,” they said in a statement. “A fair and impartial jury, representative of the community, now deserves an opportunity to assess Officer Rosfeld’s actions and deliver a verdict.”

Mayor Peduto agreed. After addressing the Corporate Equity and Inclusion Roundtable meeting at Duquesne University on June 25, the mayor said there should be a trial whenever police shoot an unarmed person.

“Yes, I think there should be a trial. I think that it should be a trial that is done by a jury,” he said.

Mike Manko, spokesman for Zappala, said he would address the investigation after the grieving process and funeral, but there is still no timetable for when that would happen. The funeral was held June 25 in Swissvale.

In the meantime, Allegheny County police Superintendent Coleman McDonough addressed media reports that a video from an earlier June 19 drive-by shooting in North Braddock—which led to East Pittsburgh Officer Rosfeld pulling over the car Rose fled from before he was shot—showed Rose shooting that victim, and that he had gunshot residue on his hands.

“While ACPD does have a video showing the North Braddock incident, that video does NOT show Antwon Rose firing a gun,” he said in a statement. “The information about gunshot residue is also false. Crime Lab reports are still pending and have not yet been issued.”

